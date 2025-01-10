INTRODUCING – Aaron Donoghue

The journey starts in Boston but Aaron O’Donoghue hopes it ends with big nights in Cork.

The 2025 National Elite Championship semi-finalist becomes the first Irish debutant of the New Year when he boxes in America on Saturday.

The 26-year-old takes on David Rodrigues over four rounds at the Palladium in Worcester in only the second Irish bout of 2025.

With Boston’s Danny Whitey as a promoter, it appears ‘The Storm’ starts as he means to go on, fighting on the East Coast of America.

However, the Cork boxer does have Rebel County ambitions and wants to bring big nights back to a county that’s enjoying a boxing purple patch with the likes of Callum Walsh, Tommy Hyde and Cathal Crowley joining Spike O’Sullivan on the scene.

“My short-term goal is to build up a lot of fights in the next 18 months and to keep winning and improving, Long term I want to bring big boxing nights back to Ireland especially Cork where my support is unreal,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The multi-time Irish champion cuts a confident figure and hopes Saturday is the first chapter in a very successful story.

“I’m very excited to get my pro career started Saturday night hopefully it’s the start of something big,” he adds.

“My first pro camp has been brilliant I’ve learned a lot in the few weeks. Now I’m excited to see what I learn over the next few years.”

Speaking on why he elected to turn over at this stage he said: “I felt the time was right to turn over as I have won everything in Irish adult boxing and I’m ready to progress to my next chapter.”



For the moment, O’Donoghue will remain in Ireland where he will be coached locally but will fight out of Boston.

“I will be coached by John Morrisey, who has coached me to win everything in Irish boxing, so I’ve no doubt we will be very successful,” he explains.

“I will be promoted by Danny Whitey in Boston who has been very helpful and I look forward to seeing what’s ahead.”