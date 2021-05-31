FEATURED Headline News News Top News of The Day Videos 

Dublin heavyweight Carty joins Anthony Joshua camp

Jonny Stapleton

Irish heavyweight prospect Thomas Carty [1-0]- has been drafted in for sparring by none other than the heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua.

Carty will have another role to play, albeit a small one, in a massive heavyweight showdown.

The Dublin heavyweight, who got his pro career off to a successful start by outpointing solid Georgian Richard Pkhakadze in Belgium on Saturday night, was part of Derek ‘Del Boy’ Chisora’s camp ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk last year.

He was then twice in camp with Lawerence Okolie ahead of his cruiserweight world title success. It’s now off to join AJ for his next heavyweight fight, which has yet to be officially confirmed.

There has been talk of the WBA, WBO and IBF champ fighting Usyk after the Tyson Fury saga – and Carty’s invitation into camp suggests the Ukrainian is the most likely next option.

Carthy’s reputation as a seasoned amateur southpaw and a competitive spar means he is ideal sparring in the build up to an Usyk clash.

It’s massive for the Dub, not alone does it help with regard to profile but he can only benefit from being around a big fight environment and an ultra professional like Joshua.

The Murphys Boxing fighter goes into camp on Monday and could quite possibly be there for the whole duration.

The southpaw is the second Celtic Warrior Gym fighter to share the ring with Joshua after fellow Pascal Collins trained big man Niall Kennedy previously sparred the Olympic gold medal winner.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com mid way through camp with Chisora Carty said:

“I’ve learned so much already!

“All us amateur boxers in Ireland, no matter how serious you take it, I take it pretty serious myself, and if you know me you’ll know that, but even at that, it’s different when it’s somebody’s job and their livelihood. You can just see the difference in intensity and it’s fantastic to see and learn from. It really put the benchmark down on where you need to get to where you wanna aim for.”

