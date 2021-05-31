Warren Boxing Management sign another Belfast fighter

Warren Boxing Management have added a second Belfast fighter to their roster.

The management company run by Frank Warren’s nephew Alfie Warren signed former BUI Celtic lightweight champion Joe Fitzpatrick earlier this month and confirmed another Irish name last Sunday night.

Speaking online Warren revealed they have signed Ruadhan Farrell and doubled the amount of Belfast fighters on their books.

Farrell revealed he was turning over in 2018 but has yet to fight for pay officially.

The young prospect, who has semi-pro experience, has been aligned with Assassin Boxing and Boxing Ireland in the past and there were a number of false dawns in terms of debuts over the years.

In late 2020 Farrell admitted a number of ‘bad habits’ had held him back and was full of prove people wrong talk when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The then John Breen-trained hopeful claimed he had regained focus and was eager to debut, get his career going and start giving the finger to the doubters.

“I was meant to debut in Mayo in 2018, but it wasn’t good move so close to Christmas, with selling tickets. Then I stayed in the gym working through 2019. I was told I would debut in October 2019 then two weeks before the show it was cancelled. To be honest it broke me especially after months of hard work,” Farrell explained when asked about the debut delay.

“Then I fell into some bad habits, but that’s the past now.”

“I am busting to get out in 2021. I am more than ready now. I am ready for big 2021.”

That illusive debut looks like it may be on the cards now as the North Belfast the Newington BC graduate teams up with WBM.

When speaking to Irish-boxing.com about the signing of ‘The Dragon’ Fitzpatrick, Warren confirmed running shows in Belfast was an option. The likelihood of that happening has now increased with another from Antrim pug on the books.

If the Feile which is due to take place on August 7 is going to be BT-broadcast, WBM could certainly push or both to be included on that massive card.