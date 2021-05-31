18-year-old Cork fighter to debut alongside ‘Big Bad’ Vlad this weekend

Exciting Cork prospect Steven Cairns gets his pro career underway this weekend.

The decorated underage amateur elected against pursuing a senior amateur career, turning over at the tender age of 18 earlier this year.

The Legacy BC graduate signed managerial terms with Dave Coldwell and has been training under the watchful eye of his father Lee.

The managerial stable mate of Paul McCullough will begin that pro career this coming Saturday as he punches for pay for the first time in Spain.

The Rebel county youngster fights on the undercard of an EU title fight between Jairo Noriega and Francesco Batotti in Villarreal.

The European Schoolboy medal winner takes on Jesus Ruiz [0-10] the fighter Matchroom’s Campbell Hatton debuted against.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before he turned over Cairns told fans to “expect good boxing skills and devastating knockouts.”

Slovak Rebel Vladimir Belujsky [11(8)-3(1)-1] is also set to appear on the card. The nomadic puncher has seen a number of big fights fall through of late and will look to get rounds under his belt in Spain. The fight will act as a warm-up for a trip to Germany and a fight with Michael Schubov.