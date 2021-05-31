Official Scorecards – See how Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr was scored

Jason Quigley went all in in Las Vegas on Saturday and came away with the narrowest of victories to reinvigorate his career.

The Donegal middleweight squeezed past son-of-a-legend Shane Mosley Jr in an enthralling fight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Quigley picked up a majority decision win and the WBO-NABO ranking title following a grueling contest in which he grew into the fight, using all his guts and guile in the closing rounds to grind out the victory down the stretch.

It was tight and certainly tense with many believing the American had the better of the first half and Quigley having the better of the second five rounds.

The judges seemed to agree and backed up general concenous with their scoring of the fight.

The 30-year-old was awarded the last five rounds by one judge and four of the last five stanza’s by the other two proving his performance down the stretch was crucial.

Check the round scoring yourself below: