Cancellation only delays Williamson demise warns Steven Donnelly

Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] has his sights set on prime slot on the Carl Frampton Jamel Herring card.

‘The Donn’s’ big May 2 clash with Troy Williamson has been postponed after Josh Taylor’s return to Scotland was cancelled.

The Ballymena fighter has been assured the meeting of two hungry prospects still goes ahead, but just later than usual – and he believes there is an ideal card for the fight.

The Rio Olympian feels the Irish versus English clash is worthy of a spot high up the Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring card.

Herring will put his title on the line against ‘The Jackal’ in Belfast this Summer on a date yet to be officially confirmed and Donnelly believes his clash with the Frank Warren fancied Williamson should be co main event.

“Winning this is absolutely huge for my career it sets everything up for huge fights every and bigger paydays,” Donnelly told Irish-boxing.com.

“It won’t be easy, he’s the champion and rightly so and to win it I will have to be at my very best – but I will be.

“I think it would be great to get it as co main event to Frampton versus Herring in Belfast. It’s a big fight and one the crowd would love.”

The fight is a good fit for what would be a BT broadcast card and moving it to Belfast would effectively give Donnelly home advantage, not that he feels he needs it.

The 31-year-old claims the postponement has only delayed Williamson’s demise. Donnelly admits the Darlington native has an easy on the eye record and eyebrow raising knockout percentage, but argues further investigation proves he is the bigger puncher of the two.

“I know what he brings to the table, but I also bring a lot myself. He’s got the great KO percentages but I believe I hit harder. His stoppages haven’t been one punch finishes they were just stoppages. Were as if you look at my my stoppages they have been proper hurtful, mostly to body too,” he adds before stressing he will also be the bigger of the two.

“When I met him face to face at presser he looked big, he was sitting heavy though and wearing bomber jacket. I know I’m very big at the weight so I have nothing to worry about. I know I can beat him.”

The Ultimate Boxxer winner and his fellow prospect haven’t an official date yet due to the cancellation, but ‘The Donn’ has kept up his training.

“It’s very disappointing as I was flying in gym, but I can’t complain as it’s the same for everybody,” Donnelly said in relation to the Glasgow show going.

“You just have to get on with it and look for positive spin on it. It does gives me more time to prepare. I have been ticking over every day and having a home gym is a bonus at this time too.”