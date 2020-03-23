‘I’ll leave it at this’- Amanda Serrano promises no more Katie Taylor smack talk

All the talking is done!

It’s a bit earlier than expected considering they won’t fight for another month at least, but Amanda Serrano says she won’t ‘talk down’ Katie Taylor ahead of their massive fight.

The Irish sensation and the New York based Puerto Rican will finally trade leather in Manchester on May 2 – or mid June if the coronavirus causes a postponement.

The fight being billed as ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ has been in the works for nigh on 18 months and in that time frame the seven weight world champion has been quite vocal.

The 31-year-old first seriously name dropped the Irish star in the build up to Taylor’s fight with her sister Cindy Serrano back in October of 2018.

She has since blown hot and cold with regard to the massive meeting, moving to MMA and coming back again. The majority of her ire was sent the way of Matchroom and DAZN, but has labelled Taylor ‘average’ and seems upset with the Irish fighters ‘golden girl’ image. It’s an approach that has left Taylor feeling disrespected and angry suggests Eddie Hearn.

However, Once the fight was officially announced the Puerto Rican revealed she would no longer ‘talk down’ the undisputed lightweight world champion.

“I’m happy we finally got this big fight made because both myself & Katie deserve to be in this position,” said Serrano.

“While our fight could have been a main event, I’m still grateful it’s happening. I’m not going to talk down to Katie, as I know she won’t to me, so I’ll leave it at this: one thing that’s for sure is that we’ll both leave it all in the ring. Thanks to my Promoter Lou DiBella, Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing, DAZN & Katie Taylor for this great opportunity. See you in Manchester!”

The fight is still scheduled for Manchester and May 2, although it might be put back till mid June.