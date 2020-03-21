‘It was an easy decision’ – Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach impressed with McKenna brothers

Legendary fight trainer claims the decision to take the the McKenna brothers Aaron and Stevie, under his wing was an easy one.

The LA based Monaghan siblings have joined the famous Wild Card Gym and will now work under Roach moving forward.

Both Sheer Sports managed prospects had been working with former Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia of late, but have switched to the equally renowned Roach.

59-year-old, Roach is considered to be one of the greatest boxing coaches of all time. He is most noted for his work with Manny Pacquiao of late, but has worked with 41 world champions, although some of that number achieved the status post working with Roach.

Among that 41 is former WBO super bantamweight world champion Bernard Dunne, who worked with Roach before returning back to Ireland after 14 fights.

Dean Byrne and Jamie Kavanagh also worked out of the Wild Card, but never really had the careers Roach initially predicted they would have. In fact it eventually became suggested they pair and Byrne in particular was seen as ideal sparring for the likes of Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao more than anything else.

The McKenna’s join the gym with more momentum and strong management and no doubt will be pushed toward world title success.

The younger of the two Aaron, 20 has already hit double figures in terms of wins and has stood out on Golden Boy undercards.

Stevie, 23 has come out of the blocks firing registering 4 knockout wins in as many fights.

Working with both was a no brainer reveals Roach who has been impressed with the Monaghan fighters application and dedication.

“When the boys came here they worked very hard, that’s why it was an easy decision to become their coach,” said Roach.

“The have good work ethic, if they didn’t have good work ethic they wouldn’t be here.”