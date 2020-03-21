Watch : On Song! Irish fighters take Cheer Up Challenge.

Irish boxers have been trying to hit the high notes rather than sparring partners in recent days.
Out of the gym due to the current pandemic the fighters have been training their voices.
After being nominated for the Cheer Up Challenge by former foe Josh Warrington, Carl Frampton started a chain of events that saw some of Belfast’s biggest fight names show their vocal skills.
Frampton, who turned down a slot on celebrity X Factor, set the bar high with a bit of Van Morrison.
Thanks @J_Warrington for the #CheerUpChallenge.— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) March 20, 2020
I nominate @paddyb_ireland, @ChrisLloydTV & @garysnowpatrol.
🎶🎸 pic.twitter.com/wE74o7n1Yi
Paddy Barnes proved he needs singing lessons when he went old school with Danny Boy.
Thanks (not really) to @RealCFrampton for the #CheerUpChallenge I nominate @Tyson_Fury @Tommymac90 @Tyronemck @sugarseantl pic.twitter.com/eLfBkgY7s2— Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) March 20, 2020
Soon to be European title challenger Tommy McCarthy, whose family are big on the London music scene, followed suit with some classic Stevie Wonder.
Thanks @paddyb_ireland for nominating me for the cheer up challenge. I’m a bit rusty but still better than you🎵 I nominate @mickconlan11 @Labrinth @JamesT931 @MARKHDUNLOP pic.twitter.com/KYfJchceK7— Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) March 20, 2020
Mick Conlan went for a song that he is fast becoming strongly associated with.
Thanks @Tommymac90 for nominating me for the cheer up challenge. Amazing vocals, I hope you get your recording contract soon 😂 I nominate @JamieConlan11 @derrymathews23 & @WhiteChoc90 pic.twitter.com/o1VrAOoofC— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 21, 2020
‘The Public Nuisance’ Sean McComb was obviously thinking about trying to work up a sweat and joined in with some classic Christy.
#cheerupchallange thanks @paddyb_ireland for the nomination i nominate @Martyo_ohara @lfccliffy @DeeMcComb @DervsMadden pic.twitter.com/ZouNId3Seg— sean mc comb (@sugarseantl) March 21, 2020
We will add more as they come.