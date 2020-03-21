Logo

Navigation

Watch : On Song! Irish fighters take Cheer Up Challenge.

By | on March 21, 2020 |
Headline News News Videos
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Irish boxers have been trying to hit the high notes rather than sparring partners in recent days.

Out of the gym due to the current pandemic the fighters have been training their voices.

After being nominated for the Cheer Up Challenge by former foe Josh Warrington, Carl Frampton started a chain of events that saw some of Belfast’s biggest fight names show their vocal skills.

Frampton, who turned down a slot on celebrity X Factor, set the bar high with a bit of Van Morrison.

Paddy Barnes proved he needs singing lessons when he went old school with Danny Boy.

Soon to be European title challenger Tommy McCarthy, whose family are big on the London music scene, followed suit with some classic Stevie Wonder.

Mick Conlan went for a song that he is fast becoming strongly associated with.

‘The Public Nuisance’ Sean McComb was obviously thinking about trying to work up a sweat and joined in with some classic Christy.

We will add more as they come.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media