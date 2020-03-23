Logo

World champ Jamel Herring tells Frampton he is ‘in over his head’

Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] has warned Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] he is in over his head.

‘The Jackal’ finally put pen to paper on a deal to fight the WBO super featherweight title holder in Belfast last week and the champion suggests he made a mistake.

‘Semper Fi’ does have respect for the Belfast fighter and has been continually complementary since they were heavily linked back in November of last year.

However, he seems to feel he will be too big for the former two weight world champion and suggests that will prove the difference between the two world level operators.

Indeed, the American believes the physical advantages he has will make irrelevant any benefits Belfast will bring for Frampton.

“I’m the bigger man and that’s definitely an advantage, but I still have to be cautious because Carl has more experience.

“The man isn’t a two-division world champion for nothing. But I honesty feel that he’s in way over his head, which is why I don’t mind going to Belfast. The results would be the same if the fight took place in New York.

“I’m not looking past him, but I’m coming into this fight with the mindset that he’s the champion and has something that I want! I’m hungry and I want to keep proving to people that I’m one of the best junior lightweights in the world.”

Herring believes he is an avoided fighter and does praise Frampton for agreeing to trade leather with him.

“As you see in the past I couldn’t get (Oscar) Valdez or (Miguel) Berchelt in the ring but Carl Frampton is a true gentleman and is willing to step in the ring with me.

“That’s part of the reason why I have no issue going over to Belfast.”

