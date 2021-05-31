Conor McGregor calls out impressionist – Notorious wants Al Foran on Paddy Barnes vs Sir Stevo Timothy undercard

Conor McGregor wants to literally button the overactive lips of ‘imposter’ impressionist Al Foran on the undercard of Paddy Barnes and Sir Stevo Timothy’s charity fight.

Foran was today confirmed as the first undercard fighter on the charity card, prompting McGregor to offer to provide the oppossition.

The Crumlin BC graduate and UFC superstar isn’t a fan of the impression Foran does of him – and it seems would like to share the ring with him as a result.

I’ll fight this imposter in the co-main! Terrible impression’s of me he is doing years. https://t.co/70rqFoxeVz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 31, 2021

If ‘The Notorious’ does indeed appear it would be a massive boost for the charity fight night and the potential funds they could raise. The Dubliner has already donated 10,000 euro to the cause, helping out the Irish Wheelchair Asociation in the process.

Irish boxing funny man Barnes has agreed to fight the profesional comedian.

The specific details of the fight have yet to be confirmed but after some verbal sparring, the pair have decided to settle their differences in the ring.

Neither will take a purse with all the proceeds going to charity.

So I'm delighted to announce the first name on the undercard is……………….the absolutely brilliant impressionist @ImpressionistAL 💪💪💪💪 Now to find his challenger 😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/JJG437e5Sq — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) May 31, 2021

The three time Olympian, two time Olympic medalist and world title challenger will have to get in a wheel chair to face his latest rival.

Speaking only Sir Stevo Timothy explained:

“Many people out there may not realise is that I have incomplete paraplegia so I use a wheelchair or crutches to get around. Last year I decided to cycle a bike 5km and ended up raising over 63,000 euros for the Irish Wheelchair Association and had support from the likes of Tyson Fury, Gary Lineker, Freddie Flintoff, Paul McGrath, Dawn French and Joey Barton.

“This year I have decided to have a wheelchair boxing match with Belfast Olympic Winner Paddy Barnes. The rationale is to normalise wheelchair sports and to show those with disabilities that you can achieve anything you set your mind to, but also to get Paddy into a wheelchair to show able bodied people how difficult wheelchair life can be. We will also try to raise as much as possible for the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paddy’s choice (yet to decide)We would love your support in this endeavour and would hope that you would help to get the word out so that we can fully utilise this opportunity.”