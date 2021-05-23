McGregor makes a generous donation ahead of Barnes and Sir Stevo Timothy’s wheelchair fight

Conor McGregor has put his weight behind the charity fight between Irish amateur legend Paddy Barnes and comedian Sir Stevo Timothy.

The Notorious donated 10,000 euro the cause, helping out the Irish Wheelchair Asociation in the process.

Haha yes! Love this Stevo and Paddy B! Put me down for 10k! Great stuff lads for a great cause!

Good luck in the boxing match 🥊

Irish boxing funny man Barnes has agreed to fight the profesional comedian.

The specific details of the fight have yet to be confirmed but after some verbal sparring, the pair have decided to settle their differences in the ring.

Neither will take a purse with all the proceeds going to charity.

The three time Olympian, two time Olympic medalist and world title challenger will have to get in a wheel chair to face his latest rival.

Speaking only Sir Stevo Timothy explained:

“Many people out there may not realise is that I have incomplete paraplegia so I use a wheelchair or crutches to get around. Last year I decided to cycle a bike 5km and ended up raising over 63,000 euros for the Irish Wheelchair Association and had support from the likes of Tyson Fury, Gary Lineker, Freddie Flintoff, Paul McGrath, Dawn French and Joey Barton.

“This year I have decided to have a wheelchair boxing match with Belfast Olympic Winner Paddy Barnes. The rationale is to normalise wheelchair sports and to show those with disabilities that you can achieve anything you set your mind to, but also to get Paddy into a wheelchair to show able bodied people how difficult wheelchair life can be. We will also try to raise as much as possible for the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paddy’s choice (yet to decide)We would love your support in this endeavour and would hope that you would help to get the word out so that we can fully utilise this opportunity.”

If he manages to secure victory over the Irish amateur boxing legend the comedian may find himself on the radar of Ray Moylette who he previously insulted.

Thank you so much @TheNotoriousMMA 💚💚 I'm over the moon! Ten grand!!!!!!!! Legend.

This will go so far for the @IrishWheelchair Association



Please donate here if you can: