Shakur Stevenson believes he would whoop “small” Carl Frampton – ‘The Jackal’ responds







If Carl Frampton beats Jamel Herring and becomes a three-weight world champion, he will have Shakur Stevenson knocking on his door.

The young American has vacated his WBO featherweight title and stepped up to 130lbs where he is looking for names.

Gervonta Davis – or Leo Santa Cruz if he wins their October 24th clash – are top of Stevenson’s hitlist.

However, if Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] beats Stevenson’s friend Jamel Herring, the Olympic silver medalist will want a piece of ‘The Jackal’.

Stevenson [14(8)-0] is convinced he would dominate the Irish boxer, noting that he is too big for the former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion.

The Newark 23-year-old was interviewed by BT Sport ahead of his Top Rank stablemate’s clash with Darren Traynor in London on Saturday and gave his thoughts on a potential meeting.

Stevenson stated that “with all due respect, if Carl Frampton end up winning that [Herring] fight, then I’m going to whoop his ass for Jamel, we’ll see.”

While Stevenson is brash and controversial at times, he did mix in praise with his prediction.

He noted how “Carl Frampton is a good fighter though. I just think he’s too small. I saw him in person, he’s real small. He’s too small, it would be hard with someone like me in front of him that knows distance and really is as skilful as I am.”

“He is pretty skilful himself but I think my skills are [higher]… with all due respect to him.”

–

Frampton himself was able to respond to the comments almost instantly, with the footage being put to him and his reactions recorded.

The Tiger’s Bay fighter explained how “what I was always told about height was that we’re all the same height lying down so it doesn’t matter!”

“He’s a very, very skilful fighter. But everything has to come into plan in a fight it’s not just about skill level, there’s so many other things.”

Frampton was extremely diplomatic when talking about the American starlet and described how “he’s a terrific fighter but I want to be a world champion.”

“If he has a world title and that’s the route that I have to take then I’m happy to take that fight.”

“He’s a young kid isn’t he? And he’s very, very confident, obviously. He was complimentary there too. He’s amazing fighter, an amazing fighter.”

Watch the BT segment below:

