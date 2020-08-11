Tiernan Bradley signs pro deal







Omagh welterweight Tiernan Bradley has finally signed a pro deal and will make his pro debut imminently.

It has been confirmed that the 23-year-old Tyrone talent has signed a deal with Slater Sports Consultancy having spend a solid year-and-a-half in preparation for the move.

A graduate of Sacred Heart Omagh boxing club, Bradley won seven Irish underage titles, European Schoolboys bronze, and Commonwealth Youth silver.

‘Bam Bam’ Bradley sprung to international prominence in 2017 when he was tasked with replicating Floyd Mayweather as a sparring partner for Conor McGregor.

Since then, following some time training in America, Bradley has been working in Dublin under Steve O’Rourke at St Michael’s Inchicore.

Older brother of 4(0)-0 super featherweight Callum, Bradley will be looking to make a quick start in the pros.

He joins Dylan Moran, Victor Rabei, Vladimir Belujsky, and Ryan O’Rourke in the Slater Sports Consultancy stable with another big signing in the next few days being hinted at.

A debut date overseas for the Ulster slickster is expected to be confirmed next week.