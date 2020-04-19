Watch: ‘What a pathetic effort’ – Ray Moylette gets the Farmer Michael treatment

The praise has been pouring in for Ray Moylette this week.

The Mayo fighter’s 1000 push ups in an hour challenge captured the attention of many across Ireland and further afield.

‘Sugar Ray’s’ attempt to complete the task was broadcast live on Off The Ball’s social media channels and was well supported.

The lightweight fighter used the challenge, occasion and platform to raise money for charity.

So far the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has managed to raise over 15,000e for Pieta House with donations continuing to come in.

The effort has been well supported and praised, although one man isn’t impressed.

Fellow westerner Farmer Michael – played by comedian Sir Stevo Timothy – didn’t hold back when questioning the Islandeady favourite.

Farmer Michael not only questioned the World Youth gold medal winners fighting ability, but suggested 1000 push ups in an hour is a paltry effort.