‘Can’t beat an all Irish scrap’ – Luke Keeler welcomes Steven Donnelly’s advances

Recent world title challenger Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] is open to fighting up and coming prospect Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0-0].

‘Cool Hand’ was last seen in the ring challenging for Demetrius Andrade‘s WBO world middleweight title.

The Ballyfermot native was expected to begin the journey toward a second tilt on the Feile Card in August.

As, like the majority of fighters, who suffer high profile defeat, Keeler was and still is expected to return in competitive yet to not too testing action.

However, he didn’t knock back calls from ‘The Donn’ for a middleweight knock.

After Keeler took to social media to declare his intention to begin a second world title assault once boxing resumes, Ultimate Boxxer winner Donnelly offered to provide the opposition for the Dubliners return fight.

In a tweet that has since been deleted the Olympian suggested a meeting on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s proposed Feile fight night.

Keeler’s response was positive if not somewhat surprised.

My first shot at World title ended in failure. After each loss in my career I’ve learned, came back stronger and I’ll do the same this time around. Have the best coach and management in boxing to achieve a World… https://t.co/xqpTSsdAJC — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) April 18, 2020

You on drink pal 😂 But would make great scrap can’t beat all Irish fight 🍀 — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) April 18, 2020

In truth it’s not a fight that will likely to play out. It would be a fight that would capture the imagination, but the keen to kick on Donnelly wouldn’t do anything for Keeler’s world ranking or world title hopes – and easier ring rust freeing fights are out there.

MTK, who manage both, may not like the fight either. Although they have a reputation of pitting their big names in against each other – something Keeler benefited from in terms of his fights with Conrad Cummings – it would make little sense to risk a prospects progression and a possible second world title challenge in the same fight.