‘I was born ready’- Jason Quigley ready for Jack Cullen and July 4

Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] wants to fight Jack Cullen [18(9)-2(2)] live on Sky and DAZN on July 4.

The Donegal middleweight was rumoured to be facing the Last Man Standing Contest and recent Commonwealth title challenger in Manchester on May 2.

The Andy Lee trained fighter revealed he had indeed agreed to face ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ on the same card Katie Taylor was initially scheduled to fight Amanda Serrano.

That entire card was postponed, but Quigley is still keen to fight the Bolton native and hopes the middleweight clash will play out on the July 4.

“The Cullen clash was agreed but not signed,” Quigley told Irish-boxing.com.

Eddie Hearn previously revealed the original May 2 card will be moved back two months – and more recently said it may play out behind close doors as part of six successive shows.

Quigley is hopeful he has the same opponent on the new date and will be ready if needed.

“I am really hoping that fight goes ahead on July 4th. I’m born ready, I have good momentum going now,and I will carry that on right up until I capture that world title.”

Cullen hasn’t the record or profile to help the popular xx-year-old take a significant step toward a world title, but it would be a significant clash for the Golden Boy fighter.

The closer to home element is major for a fighter who usually fights in the early hours of the morning Irish time and should allow him build on his relationships with the Irish and even UK fans.

“It was an exciting fight for me especially with it being closer to home, and Jack being a name that’s well known in Uk & Ireland,” Quigley explains.

“It got a lot of people chatting early on, when Eddie first teased that it was a possibility. An Ireland versus England fight always creates excitement and buzz,” he adds before suggesting it could be a fan friendly affair.

“Jack is a good fighter, tall long and rangy, but sometimes doesn’t use his attributes and likes to get caught up in a war. He can be in some exciting fights, like myself and that’s why the Quigley Cullen fight makes for a great clash.”