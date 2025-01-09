Friday’s National Youth Competition Bouts

The first National Competition of 2025 gloves off at the National Stadium this weekend.

The National Youth Competition will be contested over the next two weekends and action begins on Friday.

It’s understood the tournament is being called ‘Competition’ rather than ‘Championship’ because a second Youth contest will take place later in the year and be used to aid selection for International tournaments.

Friday, January 10th – Boxing begins at 6pm

PRELIMS

63.5kg Cian Webb (Blessington) V Patrick Kelly (St Abbans)

63.5kg Sean Maughan (Ballina) V Sean Stafford (Blessington)

54kg James McCann (St Monicas) V Oisin Maguire (Tobar Pheadair)

54kg Eddie Corcoran (Olympic L) V Callum Brogan (Neilstown)

54kg Olan Twohig (Rylane) V Jack Cannon (Monkstown D)

54kg James Cullen Philips (South East) V Ciaran Cassidy (Golden Star)

57kg Christian Doyle (Team Doyle) V Sean McCusker (Dealgan)

57kg Yaquib Khalifa (Rathfriland) V Jack Curtis (St Michaels Athy)

60kg Oisin O’Sullivan (Four Kings ) V Glen Mason (St Josephs Edenderry)

60kg Francis O’Brien (Tralee) V Torin Manning (Corpus Christi)

60kg Brandon Geoghan (Jobstown) V Calvin Doyle (Team Doyle)

60kg Patrick McCarthy (Mayfield) V Daniel Hunter (Corpus Christi)

60kg Eoghan Blaides (Angels) V Finn Kirwan (Sacre Coeur)

60kg Justin Kelly (Sean McDermott) V James Delaney (Olympic C)

67kg Nojus Smith (Mitchelstown) V Calvin Farrell (Brochagh)

71kg Kane Brannigan (Lisburn) V Leon Cassidy (Saviours Crystal)

71kg Dylan Conroy (Ratoath) V Caoimhin Doherty (Glengormley)

71kg MJ Burke (Sliabh Luachra) V Edward F Ward (Olympic C)

71kg Rati Abuladze (Togher) V David Nevin (Mullingar Elite)

71kg Luc Gabriel Greenwood (Underdog) V Alex Scannell (St Saviours OBA)

QUARTER FINALS

52kg Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey) V Amy Chouquet (Dunboyne)

52kg Hannah Masterson (Clonard A) V Abbie Murphy (Muskerry)