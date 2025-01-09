AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Friday’s National Youth Competition Bouts

The first National Competition of 2025 gloves off at the National Stadium this weekend.

The National Youth Competition will be contested over the next two weekends and action begins on Friday.

It’s understood the tournament is being called ‘Competition’ rather than ‘Championship’ because a second Youth contest will take place later in the year and be used to aid selection for International tournaments.

Friday, January 10th – Boxing begins at 6pm

PRELIMS

63.5kg Cian Webb (Blessington) V Patrick Kelly (St Abbans)

63.5kg Sean Maughan (Ballina) V Sean Stafford (Blessington)

54kg   James McCann (St Monicas) V Oisin Maguire (Tobar Pheadair)

54kg   Eddie Corcoran (Olympic L) V Callum Brogan (Neilstown)

54kg   Olan Twohig (Rylane) V Jack Cannon (Monkstown D)

54kg   James Cullen Philips (South East) V Ciaran Cassidy (Golden Star)

57kg   Christian Doyle (Team Doyle)            V Sean McCusker (Dealgan)

57kg   Yaquib Khalifa (Rathfriland) V Jack Curtis (St Michaels Athy)

60kg   Oisin O’Sullivan (Four Kings ) V Glen Mason (St Josephs Edenderry)

60kg   Francis O’Brien (Tralee) V Torin Manning (Corpus Christi)

60kg   Brandon Geoghan (Jobstown) V Calvin Doyle (Team Doyle)

60kg   Patrick McCarthy (Mayfield) V Daniel Hunter (Corpus Christi)

60kg   Eoghan Blaides (Angels) V Finn Kirwan (Sacre Coeur)

60kg   Justin Kelly (Sean McDermott) V James Delaney (Olympic C)

67kg   Nojus Smith (Mitchelstown) V Calvin Farrell (Brochagh)

71kg   Kane Brannigan (Lisburn) V Leon Cassidy (Saviours Crystal)

71kg   Dylan Conroy (Ratoath) V Caoimhin Doherty (Glengormley)

71kg   MJ Burke (Sliabh Luachra) V Edward F Ward (Olympic C)

71kg   Rati Abuladze (Togher) V David Nevin (Mullingar Elite)

71kg  Luc Gabriel Greenwood (Underdog) V Alex Scannell (St Saviours OBA)

QUARTER FINALS

52kg   Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey) V Amy Chouquet (Dunboyne)

52kg   Hannah Masterson (Clonard A) V Abbie Murphy (Muskerry)

