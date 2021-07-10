Spike O’Sullivan on course to fight former world champion

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] is back in talks with Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-2(1)] and could face the Brazilian on a big September show.

The Cork light middle and Teixeira have been linked for over a year now and came close to fighting last summer.

Indeed, a July 4 2020 head to head was strongly suggested and manager and coach Pascal Collins revealed preliminary talks had taken place.

However, the pandemic made meeting at that time impossible and as a result then WBO world champion, Teixeira eventually went the mandatory route.

Unfortunately for him and to some degree ‘Spike’, Teixeira lost his world title to his mandatory, Argentine, Brian Castano earlier this year, so if the pair do meet it won’t be for the world title.

Still, it does appear the former world champion and the Celtic Warrior gym fighter remain on a collision course and could meet on a Golden Boy show in the Autumn.

Speaking to the Cork News Show O’Sullivan said:

“We think my next fight is going to be in Las Vegas against former world champion Patrick Texeira. I was meant to fight him for the world title but he got beaten. We are in talks to fight him in September.”

If offered the chance to fight the Mahon man Texeira would be keen. Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com he showed real contempt for the Rebel county fighter.

“He did interviews and published things challenging me, saying things you shouldn’t.

“I’m very shy, I don’t like controversy, but in that case I couldn’t keep silent. I’ll show him in the ring. he talks a lot of nonsense and I will make him swallow that mustache.

“I am a very humble person and he has been disrespecting me for several days. so I want to beat him up and get him out of the boxing. In fact, he deserves a beating.”

Speaking previously on the fight O’Sullivan suggested he’d win by knockout.

It’s a fight I want, but I really doubt he is going to back up what he has been saying he’s going to do. I seen him get knocked out by Curtis Stevens, I think stylistically I am similar to Curtis Stevens, but I believe I am a bigger puncher than Curtis Stevens,” added the Rebel County fighter.