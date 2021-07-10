Alan O’Connor happy everybody witnessed his debut defeat

Alan O’Connor was delighted so many people got to watch him suffer debut defeat just over two weeks ago.

The Clondalkin fighter had his debut ruined by poor officiating on Celtic Clash 11 in Alicante, as despite producing a slick, confident and relatively dominant performance the fight was scored in his opponent’s favour.

Journeyman Eligio Palacios got the nod after four light-welterweight rounds much to many’s surprise – and the well-supported Boxing Ireland fighter was glad enough tuned in to be surprised.

O’Connor, who claims robbery is nothing new, points out having witnesses to the boxing crime makes it easier to prove and thus easier to take.

The new to scene fighter revealed he was laughed at when he cried foul in the amateurs but enough saw his paid debut to make sure that isn’t the case this time around.

“A lot of people watched the fight and I’m happy they saw it because if I was to tell them what happened they’ll just laugh at me like they did in the amateurs,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Anyone who saw the fight knows what happened,” he continues.

It’s a positive approach from a fighter, who looks a good addition to the Celtic Clash series, and not the only benefit the optimistic light welter can source from a disappointing result.

He may not have come home from Alicante with a W but he didn’t return with an empty case.

“I’m hoping this works out in my favour with more support and fans getting behind me. Then the whole being undefeated thing and the stigma attached to the 0 had gone, so the pressure of losing your unbeaten record is gone. For me they’re positives I’ll take out of it,” he adds before continuing on the positive path.

“It was a good experience, it was all new, but we’ve learned a lot and it won’t happen again.

“I proved a lot to myself and to a lot of people by coming in light and still managing to control the fight. He was a tough strong durable guy and it wasn’t an easy night for a debut.”

O’Connor can be upbeat because he knows he won the fight, has bounce back from poor decision previous, and is excited about an October Celtic Clash 12 appearance.

” Unfortunately, I’ve had my fair share of these kinds of results, it happened to me plenty of times in the amateurs so its like water off a duck back if I’m honest. It was hard watching it back and not getting the hand raised but I’ll be back out in October and I’ll go at it again at a lighter weight. I’ll be back out soon and knocking on doors by the end of next year for titles please god, that’s the plan.”