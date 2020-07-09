Caoimhin Agyarko given the chance to shine as he steps up under summer series spotlight







Exciting middleweight prospect Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] is the only Irish fighter scheduled to fight on Queensbury promotions BT Sports Summer Series.

As previously suggested by Irish-boxing.com the Belfast middle will appear on the third installment of the five card behind close doors run.

‘Black Thunder’ has been handed the chief support slot on the July 31 installment, providing the curtain raiser for the light heavyweight Commonwealth title fight between Lyndon Arthur and Dec Spellmen.

The 23-year-old’s BT Sport’s TV debut will also play out over 10 rounds, meaning Agyarko could go past six for the first time in his young career.

July 31st I [email protected] @BTSportBoxing debut in my first 10 rounder as the cheif support! Worked my ass of for nights like this! Let’s gooo! Big thanks to my team for getting me out! @frankwarren_tv @FrancisWarren @iBoxGym pic.twitter.com/nHKufYJffy — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) July 9, 2020

The 10 round nature of the card, not to mention it’s standing as chief support, suggests there will be a sizable step up in opponent levels for the Holy Trinity graduate.

No opponent has been confirmed, but the level opposition currently populating the rumour mill suggests some form of title could be up for grabs.

Speaking previously the fighter himself confirmed: “It’s going to be an opponent with a winning record and it’s definitely going to be a step up in experience.”

It is a big platform and thus opportunity for Agyarko to progress his career to the next level and one Frank Warren has encouraged all the young fighters to take.

“This run of shows is a fantastic opportunity for all these talents to step up and make a mark. The eyes of the world are on boxing as it comes out of Lockdown and my challenge to all of these is to take this huge opportunity,” said the veteran promoter.

Anthony Cacace was also meant to appear on the series, but his fight has been pulled.