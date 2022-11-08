Unbeaten ‘Knockout Artist’ next for Connor Coyle

NABA middleweight champion Connor Coyle [17(7)-0] will defend his title against knockout artist Anibal Cleto Francisco [10(9)-0] in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday, December 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

‘The Kid’ had hoped his proposed October 8 fight with British star Felix Cash would be immediately re-arranged after the Chris Eubank Jr – Conor Benn card it was meant to play out on fell through. However, with no new Matchroom date forthcoming, the Derry middle’s team have moved to get him out again before the year is out.

Coyle now faces an interesting test on a card that takes place during the WBA’s annual Centennial Convention.

Hailing from Monte Plata, Dominican Republic, Francisco comes to the ring unbeaten and with a 90% KO ratio. As recent as July 2, the 22-year-old stopped Yeison Gonzalez in the fifth round to capture the WBA Fedelatin title.

All the Dominican’s fights have played out in his homeland, so it’s hard to gauge just how much of a threat he will be – but he has proven he can punch and will be motivated by the career-changing chance.

“After the disappointment surrounding the cancellation of Connor’s fight in England, we wanted to find a good opportunity,” said Coyle’s promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “The WBA Centennial Convention is a great event and Connor loves fighting at the Carribe Royale because he’s got a big fan base in Central Florida. He’s already back in the US preparing with Jim McLaughlin for this fight and is planning to put on a great show December 11.”