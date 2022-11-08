O’Hara McCafferty and Radomska want to make history at Croke Park

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty [3-0] and Kate Radomska [3-1] could make history in Croke Park next year.

The duo have agreed in principle to fight and hope to do so for the Irish title on the proposed Katie Taylor homecoming card.

If the fight was to go ahead and was sanctioned for the green strap it would be the first-ever professional Irish title to be contested by two women.

It has to be pointed out that neither has been approached by Matchroom about possibly making the fight and as of right now it’s possibly not even a fight on Eddie Hearn and co’s radar.

Neither is it sure if it’s a fight the Boxing Union of Ireland would sanction for an Irish title.

However, the pair have agreed in principle to share and are keen to make history on a historic event.

Both the Waterford warrior and the former amateur of note turned over in 2021, and both fighters’ debut performances lead to Irish Boxing Debut of the Year nominations, which in turn suggest they are more than welcome additions to the Irish pro circuit.

The fact that both are close in weight – Radomska is a light fly and O’Hara McCafferty has minimumweight aspirations – also prompted fight fans to point out they are well-positioned to make Irish boxing history.

The new to the pro scene fighters could well be the first-ever female Irish title fight participants and if they have their way it could happen at GAA Headquarters.

A Croke Park Taylor has yet to be confirmed but it looks more likely now than at any point before and every Irish fighter wants on it.

Gary Cully is a cert to appear, while Caoimhin Agyarko, who like the Kildare man is a Matchroom fighter is another who will be handed a slot if it happens and Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty has been name-dropped by Hearn.

Rival welterweights Dylan Moran and Paddy Donovan have both expressed an interest in appearing and are willing to fight each other, while Kevin Cronin believes a Kerry versus Limerick fight with Jamie Morrissey would fit perfectly on the proposed bill. Taylor’s fellow former amateur standout Joe Ward is another interested in appearing and has expressed an interest in fighting Conor Wallace on Jones road.