Ward wants to war with Wallace at Croke Park

Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] has called out Conor Wallace [19(7)-1(0)] and wants to fight the Newry fighter at Croke Park.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateur fighters is the latest Irish pro to express an interest in trading leather on the proposed Katie Taylor homecoming card

The West Meath favourite would like to share the ring with Australian-based Newry native Wallace if Matchroom bring boxing to Jones Road.

Speaking online after Wallace successfully defended his WBA Oceania light heavyweight by getting revenge over Leti Leti, ‘Mighty Joe’ said it would be a ‘great fight for the fans’ and called for the Oz-based fighter to ‘make it happen’.

After a busy 2021, southpaw Ward has only fought once this year, an impressive April stoppage of Oscar Riojas. Fight news is rumoured to be dropping soon and if the multi-time World and European Championship medal winner comes through a winter test he would like to fight in Ireland for the first time next year.

Revenge. There's nothing quite like it.



Conor Wallace overcame a third-round knockdown to avenge his only loss against Leti Leti in Brisbane.



Down on the scorecards, he flipped the script in round six, in one of the best fights you'll see this year.#ozboxing #boxing pic.twitter.com/yd9WRHNyTb — Aus-Boxing.com (@ausboxing) November 5, 2022

Wallace has had a transformative 2022, beating Faris Chevalier to pick up two continental straps before getting revenge over Leti Leti in another exciting fight.

The 26-year-old goes into 2023 primed and ready to move to the next level and may target following in the footsteps of the likes of Dennis Hogan, TJ Doheny and Darragh Foley to become an Irish name Down Under.

A Taylor topped Croke Park bill has yet to be confirmed but it looks more likely now than at any point before -and every Irish fighter wants on it.

Gary Cully is a cert to appear, while Caoimhin Agyarko, who like the Kildare man is a Matchroom fighter is another who will be handed a slot if it happens and Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty has been name-dropped by Hearn.

Rival welterweights Dylan Moran and Paddy Donovan have both expressed an interest in appearing and are willing to fight each other, while Kevin Cronin believes a Kerry versus Limerick fight with Jamie Morrissey would fit perfectly on the proposed bill.