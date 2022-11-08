Government to restore FULL IABA Funding

Full funding will be restored to the Irish Athletic Boxing Association in just a matter of weeks.

The Minster for Sports Jack Chambers confirmed Sports Ireland have confirmed they are now satisfied with governance reforms made within the IABA and as a result funding cuts will be reversed.

15 percent funding cuts, as well as restrictions on grants, were placed on the IABA in July after members overwhelmingly voted against proposed governance reforms at an emergency general meeting.

Indeed, the Minister threatened to increase the financial punishments, which didn’t affect High Performance funded athletes, if changes were not seen to be made.

However, speaking on RTE Minister Chambers revealed Sports Ireland are now content with the reforms made and funding will be restored rather than decreased.

“On the basis of that agreement the conditions are now in place to restore funding in the coming weeks,” Minister Chambers said on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Restored funding still depends on the full implementation of agreed reforms with regard to governance, culture change, board structure and the protection of grassroots and high-performance structures.

The appointment of a new independent secretary and chairperson is also ‘key’ according to the Minister.