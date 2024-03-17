Explosive start – TKO debut for Brandon McCarthy

Brandon McCarthy started his pro career with a bang.

The Kilkenny man delivered on his ko promise and stopped and stopped David Minter at the Fox Theater, Redwood City on Saturday night.

It was the perfect debut for the former underage amateur standout, as he dropped and stopped the American in the second round.

McCarthy had talked about developing his power and altering his style from fleet-footed amateur to packs-a-punch pro over the last six months – and it appears the hard work paid off.

Granted he was fancied to the beat and stop the 41-year-old but he still had to deliver, which he did.

Stiffer tests will come and if Kilkenny’s only pro fighter moves at the same pace as stablemate and close friend Tommy Hyde did in his first year they’ll come thick and fast.