Kevin Cronin is a Knockout success in American

Kevin Cronin made sure it wasn’t Patrick’s weekend, Patrick Piere that is, when he registered victory on his American debut.

The Kerry super middle defeated the American at the IBEW Hall in Boston.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ delivered on his knockout promise and stopped the veteran American within four rounds to make a positive first impression on American fight fans.

The win should set up the Conlan Boxing fighter for a title shot, with rumour suggesting an Irish title fight should next.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before his win onSt Patrick’s Day eve he said: “We get the W, look at something tasty for May, get over that, and maybe then come to Kerry for bigger titles again.

“A Night in the INEC before I progress to bigger things is something that has to happen late or after the summer. You heard what the Kerry people are like when they travel to my fights. Imagine the atmosphere with an arena full of them! The roof would come off.”