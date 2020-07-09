Top Rank confirm Frampton and Conlan summer Belfast fight date







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] and Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] will share a Belfast card this summer.

The three weight world title hopeful and the Olympian with world title aspirations of his own will fight in separate clashes on August 15.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum confirmed as much when laying out summer plans for his fighters for Dan Rafael and Boxingscene.

The well sourced and experienced boxing writer confirmed: “Top Rank, working with MTK Global, will also put on a card on Aug. 15 with junior lightweight and former two-division titlist Carl Frampton and featherweight contender Michael Conlan in separate bouts of a doubleheader likely to take place in their hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.”

The fight night will be aired on ESPN across America and no opponents have been suggested either fighter.

The announcement comes as a surprise, many expected the Belfast big names to appear on a behind closed doors Frank Warren promoted, BT Sports broadcast card this summer.

It was suggested the pair were to keep busy on an August 8 London card.

However, the fighters, who both saw summer world title plans fall through, – Frampton a WBO super featherweight clash with Jamel Herring and Conlan a vacant WBO featherweight world title fight – will fight at home next month.

The clashes will of the keep busy nature, as Frampton is hoping to make history by becoming Ireland’s first three weight world champion by beating Herring later in the year, while Conlan has March 2021 world title hopes.

The Belfast nature of the card would open the doors for other Irish fighters to get a TV slot.

The all but agreed Paddy Gallagher and Michael McKinson clash now looks a cert to take an undercard slot, which would leave two places remaining.

The Irish MTK fighters not confirmed on the three recently revealed MTK cards will be hoping to appear.