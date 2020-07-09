Steven Donnelly loses BT Sports Williamson chance – retirement rumours surface







Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] has lost the Troy Williamson [14(11)-0-1] bout and the breakthrough chance he craved.

The Olympian got a boost in early March when it was announced he would be facing big-hitting, Frank Warren promoted, Troy Williamson on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s homecoming in Glasgow May 2nd.

The news delighted ‘The Donn’ – who has been vocal about wanting to progress up the ladder as quick as possible – and excited fans in equal measure.

However, when Frank Warren confirmed the line up for his behind closed doors, BT Sports studio, summer series the Ultimate Boxer winner’s name didn’t appear alongside the fancied prospect.

The postponed May clash wasn’t rescheduled and Williamson will instead fight Scotland’s Michael McGurk [12(3)-0] on August 20.

It’s not known if the Rio Olympian was offered the chance to reschedule, but it seems unlikely.

The fact he hasn’t been given a slot on the three recently confirmed MTK shows along with today’s news has prompted fans to ask questions.

There has been no reports of the Ballymena talent suffering injury and news of him returning to full time work have sparked retirement rumours.

Donnelly did recently post ‘step back’ plans on social media, but it was believed that was to prompt MTK to secure him the level of fight he craves.

Speaking previously about the then agreed clash with former Team GB fighter Williamson, Donnelly said: “I haven’t seen much of Troy but from what I see he hits hard. I’m far bigger at super-welterweight though, so I’ll have the size advantage.

“I’m very big at the weight and he’s in for a world of trouble. I always have the faster hand when I’m in there too, so I have the speed and movement, so if I’m smart then everything will fall into place.”