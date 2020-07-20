Knockout revenge – Francy Luzoho wants Martin Quinn rematch







Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] is still keen to secure Martin Quinn [3(10-1(0)] revenge and promises to knock out the Crumlin BC graduate if the pair were to meet again.

‘The Butcher Boy’ is adamant he was the victim of a bad decision when he lost to his fellow Dub in his second pro fight in March of 2019.

The 25-year-old hasn’t fought since, but hasn’t lost his desire for a rematch and is hopeful of a return.

Considering Irish boxing is going through a barren spell and the fact the Congolese Dub has signed with Ryan Rhodes, fights abroad look more likely.

However, Luzoho is determined to for an all Ireland rematch and wants it next.

“I still want my to correct the bad decision from my last fight,”Luzoho told Irish-boxing.com.

“What better way to officially announce my new team, Jonner [O’Brien], Ryan [Rhodes] and myself on the stage than with a knockout win to correct that bad decision,” he adds before reflecting on his early career defeat.

“He was lucky that was my first 6 rounder and that I didn’t have my diet down to a tee. That’s boxing! I was only hurting him with only 45% of my power. If I had of faced him when I was getting ready for the Webb fight it would of been an early night.”

It’s a fight the now Lanzarote based fighter wants, but he does suggesting he may look elsewhere for an opponent if his team deem it a better option.

“If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t, no stress. The only way for me now is up by God’s grace.

“Overall whatever path is good for me and the team is the path I’ll take. I have no doubt my trainer and manger will guide me to the top of the mountain.”

Luzoho beat a fighter with a winning record on his debut and jumped into domestic six round action in just his second fight.

The ring walk king looked a man in a hurry, which would suggest having a Stephen Webb fight fall through, lockdown and not fighting since March of last year would leave him frustrated.

That doesn’t appear to be the case! Luzoho believes the defeat lead him to find a team right for him and the year out has enabled him to gel with that team.

“I definitely haven’t been feeling frustrated,” he answers emphatically.

“I have the right people around me. That defeat was a set me back, but it’s not my fault. I now have people with the same drive that I have and need in my team.

“I truly believe the sky is the limit for me now. Trust me the past it’s the past, everything happens for a reason and it got me where I am today.”