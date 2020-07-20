‘I have been left on my arse’ – Dylan Moran’s promoters pull out of boxing







Luckless Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] has become a free agent after his promoters officially went bust this morning.

PGP Promotions are no more having ‘gone bust’ and the Waterford welter is left without a promoter.

It’s a massive blow for ‘The Real Deal’ who was in camp in Liechtenstein for an August fight.

The news comes out of the blue for everyone including the 25-year-old. In fact only last night Moran was hoping to today confirm an August 25 clash, which was to be hosted in Germany and broadcast live on ESPN.

He also had a ranking title with Deniz Ilbay in the pipeline and was set to fight the German in a massive cross roads fight once crowds were allowed back to boxing.

However, rather than get conformation of an official fight date this morning the Kilmacthomas native was informed he no longer had a promoter.

An emotional Moran shared the news via social media stating : “As of this morning the company I was signed with have pulled the plug on everything. They have gone bust. It’s not good news to get on a Monday morning, but it what it is. I have just been left on my arse.

“It’s a position I have been in before maybe a few too many times. As for whats next I am going to go home, chill out and take some time off. Boxing has become a bit of stress lately and that’s not what it’s about for me.”

It’s not the first set back Moran has had to overcome. Having slogged on the home circuit the popular fighter looked set for a breakthrough when he signed with New York based Star Boxing. He then suffered stoppage defeat on his American debut, a result that left him extremely down. A lifeline appeared as he had his contract bought out by Pit Gliem and PGP.

Things looked positive at that point and after a couple of comeback wins a fight with Ilbay was confirmed. However, the pandemic put paid to that breakthrough bout.

Moran still looked on track to finish the year strong with a warm up fight and rescheduled ranking title fight in the pipeline, but mid camp he got today’s bad news.

New that Kieran Farrell is planning to promote in Ireland may provide some solace for the ticket seller. He has worked with Farrell previous and they seem to have a good relationships.

Speaking to German media today Pit Gleim said: “From an entrepreneurial perspective, everything is no longer justifiable.”

“The way boxes are operated today is a money-wiping machine. It became a full time job for me. It couldn’t go on like this. “