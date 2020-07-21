Team Conlan and not the public may get fooled on August 15 warns Sofiane Takoucht







It's good match making on the surface admits Sofiane Takoucht [35(13)-4(1)-1]. Top Rank have got a recent world title challenger, a name known in the Ireland and the UK on the back of his Josh Warrington fight and a former European champion in to fight rising star Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] in London on August 15. They have also got a 34-year-old veteran with a substantial miles on the clock, a fighter who himself admits has one eye on the journey's end. The French fighter claims it's very clever from those who look after the former Olympic medal winner, securing a high enough profile name likely to be on the wane. However the former EBU title fighter warns there may be some fight left in the old dog. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Takoucht was adamant he will fight to fight until the final bell of the BT Sports Studio hosted fight and his career. The fighter, who fought for Josh Warrington's IBF featherweight world title in his last fight, also warned the popular Belfast fighter against under estimating him. "Michael's staff were right to choose me [as an opponent] because I am almost 35 years old, and I am closer to the end than the beginning," Takoucht told Irish-boxing.com. "I just advise him not to underestimate me otherwise he could have a big surprise," he continues before revealing he still has big fight dreams and a win over Conlan could keep them alive. "The fight with Conlan is a big opportunity for me. Boxers like me, without a manager, with small means take it fight by fight dreaming of one day being a great champion. Boxing is magic because as long as the final bell did not ring the fight is not over."

The fight has yet to be officially announced, but solid sources have revealed it's agreed for August 15 on a card that should include Carl Frampton and Paddy Donovan.



'Babyface' also confirmed to this site that it's a runner stating: "As soon as I was offered the fight two weeks ago I jumped at the chance."



"Michael Conlan is a great champion for Ireland and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to meet him, because in France nobody wants to box me."



Although Conlan seems to be going the super bantamweight world title route, Takoucht does provide him with the chance to make favourable Warrington comparisons.



The London 2012 Olympic medal winner has called for a fight with the Leeds native previously and is confident he has the beating of the Matchroom fighter.



Takoucht, who was stopped by Warrington, is a fan of the world champion and believes Conlan is still some distance off only the second man to defeat Carl Frampton.



"Warrington is a great champion, he is in the prime of his life and very well surrounded. For me he may be the best Englishman at the moment at any weight.



"There is still a little work for Michael to do to reach Warington's level."