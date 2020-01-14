Golden Boy promise Spike O’Sullivan light middleweight world title shot

Golden Boy have promised Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan a shot at a light middleweight world title.

There was some debate as to what the Cork fighter would do post his third career defeat on Saturday night.

O’Sullivan was eventually pulled out by his corner in the eleventh round against former WBO light middleweight champion of the world Jaime Munguia in a DAZN broadcast, Alamodome hosted bill topper.

‘Spike’ was brave throughout and had his moments, particularly when testing the 23-year-olds chin in twice in the early rounds, but ultimately came up short against the younger man.

There was praise for the reverse post the fight, but there were a lot wondering if the 35-year-old would call it day.

However, it appears O’Sullivan will fight on a could get the chance to fulfill his world title dream.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror via Bernard O’Neill after his third career loss, the Rebel County man confirmed promotional power house Golden Boy have promised to secure him a light middleweight world title tilt.

“Golden Boy said they are going to get me a world title shot at light middleweight,” said O’Sullivan, who works closely with Oscar De La Hoya and co as well as Murphy’s Boxing.

The Munguia fight played out a middleweight and 160lbs and came after O’Sullivan had finally made successful moves to compete at the lighter weight of 154lbs.

There were those who asked how much more successful the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter could have been if he’d have got the Mexican down at light middle – and the fighter himself seems to think the size upgrade made a difference.

“I think he was stronger at 160lbs than he was at 154lbs. He was the bigger guy in there, but I nearly took him out a few times as well.

“I rocked him a few times.

“I think he is strong at middleweight and he can do good things at the weight. ” added O’Sullivan.

Munguia was happy with his performance and also made reference to the new limit.

“I felt the difference at 160 pounds. I waited for him to get tired and then find the finish, “said the 23-year-old who is targeting fights with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. “I want them all,” he added.

Interestingly Golden Boy signed reigning WBO lightweight world champion Patrick Teixeira. The Brazilian seems to have been upgraded to champion after Munguia vacated and a fight between Tiexeira and O’Sullivan should be easy to make.