Room to improve – Rising star Sean McComb claims improvements are needed ahead of another step up

Sean McComb [9(4)-0]has made as impressive a start as any novice Irish pro in recent history.

The Belfast southpaw has surprised, entertained and won rave reviews as he stepped up the ladder with relative ease in 2019.

Having shown elite skills in racing to within one win of double figures ‘The Public Nuisance’ has made sure he one plenty will be watching in 2020.

However despite such a positive start McComb is still somewhat self critical and is adamant there is room for improvement.

“There are a lot of improvements to make. I need to improve after every fight. I watch back and see what I was doing wrong,” said McComb.

The Gaeilgeoir takes another big step up when he fights for teh first time in 2020.

The significantly more experienced a well traveled Mauro Maximiliano Godoy [32(17)-5(2)-1] provides the opposition the #MTKFightNight at Belfast’s Ulster Hall – and McComb points out specific improvements he has to make against the Argentine.

“I need to get my movement back. It’s good I can stand in and trade but I need to get back to boxing and use my feet more.

“The fighters I fight are more aware of rushing in so it’ll be more technical, which allows me to think more.

“I’m more than capable of not taking punches back. I do it in sparring. I just got sucked in by the crowd and the atmosphere and that’s something I don’t need to be doing at all,” he adds before stressing he has no issue with going the distance against such an experienced operator.

“I’ll be happy to do the full rounds. He’s got 32 wins so I’m not expecting to put someone of that caliber out early. Obviously I’ll pounce on him if I sense there’s weakness and he’s hurt. I need to take my time a bit more with that.”

Joining McComb vs. Godoy on a fantastic bill is the WBO European super-bantamweight title clash between Davey Oliver Joyce and former world champion Lee Haskins, an intriguing Irish lightweight title collision between undefeated duo Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick, Lewis Crocker vs. John Thain and the likes of Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley and Ruairi Dalton on the undercard.