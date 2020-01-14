Shields vs Taylor the GWOAT debate- ‘T-Rex’ claims to be the greatest of all time

Claressa Shields declared herself the “greatest woman of all time” after she became the fastest boxer in history to become a three weight world champion last weekend.

The popular American settled her differences with Ivana Habazin in Atlantic City to claim WBC and WBO world titles and light middleweight.

The win means the two time Olympic gold medal winner has now won world titles at super middle, middle and light middleweight.

The 24-year-old’s registered that achievement within 10 fights making her the fastest in history to do so.

Her nearest rivals are Vasyl Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka who both took 12.

The ever confident and straight talking Shields is adamant the achievement makes her the greatest female fighter of all time.

“I want to grow women’s boxing and I want us to have equal pay and opportunity,” said Shields.

“I am the greatest woman of all time. None of them are ready for me. I’m the GWOAT.”

“I am the greatest woman of all time ’cause she couldn’t do nothing with me. Zero.”

Post the win Shields did admit there was room for improvement, but she won’t be moved on her GWOAT status.

“I can calm down, place my shots better. I want to become a better fighter. I’d love to share a card with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Errol Spence.”



Having dominated for so long Cecila Breakhaus may have an argument with regards to being the best female to ever fight, while having won world titles in seven weight classes Amanda Serrano, who is friendly with Shields, my also raise her hand.

However, Katie Taylor is the name that pops up most with regard to pound for pound #1 status and the GWOAT debate along side the American.

Taylor’s achievements in amateur and pro speak for themselves and she too can boast to making boxing history. The Bray native is also deemed the ultimate trail blazer in the sport, yet there is still debate around the world as to who is the leading light.

Unfortunately for Shields, who despite GWOAT claims has always been respectful of Taylor and vice versa, she is now starting to run out of big name nemesis.

On the other hand, Taylor does have the advantage of being able to trade leather with Serrano and Breakhaus.

Victory over both stars and respected greats could swing things significantly in her favour in terms of going ahead in the best to do it argument.

Unfortunately a sizable size difference means they will never meet, but Shields previously admitted she will always be fighting Katie Taylor for status as the greatest female fighter on the planet.

Katie Taylor is a great fighter, she’s really good,” said Shields.

“She’s fast, she’s strong, she’s dominating all her fights. People may like her style better, people might like my style better, but we’re definitely one and two.”

“I think we have a different boxing style. We’re similar in some ways, but we have different styles. I think I’m more aggressive than she is, but she’s still aggressive and dominates fights, just as I do.

“I think that would be a dream match-up, but too bad we’re too far apart in weight,” explained Shields.

“The lowest I’ll go is 154lbs, and I think the highest she’ll ever go is probably 140lbs.”

“I don’t think the fight will ever be made, but me and her are definitely neck and neck as far as people may like her style better, people might like my style better, but we’re definitely one and two.”