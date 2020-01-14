Watch heartwarming and emotional video – Katie Taylor makes another young fans year

Katie Taylor is going to have to change gloves mid fight if she is to keep them to young fans at such at rate.

Ireland’s most sports admired sports star has being giving back in abundance over the years, but seemed to step it up a notch during her spell home this Christmas.

The Bray native visited hospitals, gyms and made a memorable Late Late Toy show appearance making peoples days left right and centre throughout December.

The unified and two weight world champion was most likely with her family on Christmas day, but still managed to make it a Christmas one young fan would never forget.

On Tuesday night Taylor took to social media to share a wonderful video of a young fan receiving a pair of her signed gloves on Christmas morning.

The gloves initially took the youngster by surprise and when she released what they were and who they were from she became emotional.

Taylor shared the video with a message for her young fan Lexi.

She wrote: “Quick shout out to Lexie Starbuck. Thank you so much for all your support. Keep lacing up those gloves!”

It’s just another example of Taylor being extremely generous to and even grateful for her supporters.

Katie Taylor the ultimate game-changer. Impact she has made on young girls, in particular, is remarkable. https://t.co/z33XKYJJMx — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) January 14, 2020

Back in November the fighter who hopes to trade leather with Amanda Serrano in New York this April surprised aspiring boxer, Ella Thompson on the Late Late Toy Show.

Ella Thompson, remember the name! Great to catch up with Ella for a one on one today. An exceptional talent, her enthusiasm and pure love for the sport is a joy to see. pic.twitter.com/oxaPtvl9VS — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) December 19, 2019

Not only did the Wicklow fighter gift the fan gloves from her historic two weight world title win in November, but promised Thompson a one on one training session which she followed up on.

There were other acts of kindness that played out away from the camera phone and didn’t find there way on social media.