“This is basically his debut again” — Byrne resets Cian Doyle’s career at Leopardstown

Jay Byrne believes Cian Doyle’s long-awaited return is less a comeback and more a fresh start.

The Dubliner hasn’t stepped through the ropes since he suffered a surprise defeat to Tatenda Mangombe in the Europa Hotel in 2022.

As a result, the JB Promotions boss says Saturday’s Leopardstown appearance will be treated like a debut as much as the next chapter.

“Cian Doyle hasn’t boxed in four years,” Byrne said. “This is basically his debut again — we’re treating it like starting over.”

Despite the long layoff, Byrne admits Doyle is eager to jump straight into big fights — a mindset the promoter plans to manage carefully.

“He wants to go straight into big fights,” Byrne explained. “My job is to make sure they’re the right fights at the right time.”

Unlike when the Crumlin graduate first traded leather and the beginning of the decade, the lighterweights are stacked and full with potential opponents. However, the focus now is simple: activity and rebuilding momentum.

“It’s about getting him back active, getting rounds under his belt, and building him properly again,” Byrne added.

Photo Credit KW Media

