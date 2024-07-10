Jason Quigley not surprised as promotional Interest in James McGivern increases

Jaws hit the floor as heavy as Rashid Omar hit the canvas when James McGivern registered a Knockout of the Year contender in Belfast late last month.

Just as the crowd in the SSE Arena was settling in ready to enjoy a traditional bull versus matador bout, the would-be matador showed some bull-like qualities and ended proceedings as early as round 2.

The manner of the knockout was always going to inspire surprise but there was an added shock because of the pre-fight narrative and the fact ‘The Natural’ is seen more as a skills operator than a power punching finisher

However, there were no signs of shock on the face of Jason Quigley when referee Paul McCullagh was forced to wave the fight off, rather McGivern’s manager sported a knowing smirk.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com post the eye-catching win, the former world title challenger said Team McGivern were more than aware the former St Georges amateur had such power at his disposal.

“We know James can bang, we know he has a power punch behind him, his record maybe didn’t suggest that but he showed it with that stoppage,” he said.

“It was a fantastic knockout, a highlight reel knockout, and what a way to make a statement.”

The 26-year-old, who many in the know are big on, brought out his power at the perfect time. McGivern has endured a stop-start pro existence and would greatly benefit from some big-time promotional backing, something Quigley believes will be incoming now.

“You chat about a man grabbing an opportunity with both hands and James showed that tonight big time,” Quigley comments.

“James has put in the effort and put in the work in the gym and over the last couple of years has really done it the hard way. We are in talks with Queensberry re a possible contact and I think after that knockout there will be interest from elsewhere as well.

“It’s my job to make the next move for James and I think it’s an exciting time ahead and he deserves something big.”