Debut delight for Dublin DJ – Former underage international set for Celtic Clash 11

The ring walk tune should make for interesting listening as DJ Alan O’Connor officially trades his decks for boxing gloves next month.

The fighter who is used to entertaining crowds at Buzz (formerly Diva) Nightclub makes is the latest name confirmed on the Celtic Clash 11 June 26 bill.

The Clondalkin native will debut on the Boxing Ireland card joining the likes Martin Quinn, Owen O’Neill, Kevin Cronin, Robert Burke, Julio Cesar, Cathy McAleer, Jake Hanney and Danny Keating, as the series treks abroad for the first time.

The 26-year-old signed terms with Boxing Ireland early last year but his debut has been postponed because of the pandemic.

Considering he hasn’t traded serious leather since the National Elite Championships in 2017, O’Connor is more than keen to land rather than spin hits.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he first signed a Boxing Ireland deal he said:

“The excitement levels are through the roof for both me and my family, we’re all buzzing. I cannot wait to showcase my ability and be back under the lights,”

“Turning professional is something I have dreamed of doing since I was a kid. It was always the plan but now I feel the time is right.”

“I won titles such as Dublin, Leinster and a National title before going on to represent my country, all under the legend Brendan Dunne. I boxed all the way through to the elites in 2017 and haven’t boxed competitively since due to family and work commitments.”