“Hatred” – Tyrone McKenna reveals secret Facetime argument with Mimoune

A ferocious Facetime face-off allows Tyrone McKenna to predict with 100 percent confidence, that fight fans will witness a war on top of the Repeat or Revenge card on August 3.

‘The Mighty Celt’ comes out of retirement to fight old foe Mohamed Mimoune on top of a Conlan Boxing card at the SSE Arena in August – and is predicts the canvas will be painted with bad blood when the pair renew acquaintances.

McKenna, 34, has the capability to create tension with any opponent and is a fight-building specialist. Not to mention he swears by a ‘boxing war’ mantra and can value entertaining more than he does the result.

With that in mind, predicting a blood and thunder battle would never be too far wide of the mark, but McKenna believes you can be more certain than ever this time around.

Why is he so sure? A call he had with the French man he beat in the Golden Contract semi-finals in February of 2020.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, the southpaw revealed Mimoune cold-called him and he claims their conversation was such that it’s proof they hate each other.

“It’s going to be brutality, war, blood and all action. It will be one of my most entertaining fights inside and outside the ring,” McKenna says.

“I got a random Facetime from him. He got my number, called and I answered. He started giving me shit, I started giving him shit,” he adds before revealing there was no possible way the exchange was for show.

“That wasn’t even for anyone in the public, no one’s seen it. It’s just me and him going at each other. We hate each other. We went at it back and forth. It’s going to be an exciting fight. The hatred is there! It’s going to be exciting. You’re gonna’ love it.”

McKenna-Mimoune tops an August 3 Conlan Boxing bill at the SSE Arena. The card also hosts a rematch between Ruadhan Farrell and Ger Hughes as well as an intriguing all-Irish fight between Dylan Moran and Owen O’Neill and five debuts.