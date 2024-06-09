‘Problem Solved’ – New Plan halts Point Deductions for Aidan Walsh

The Irish Boxing faithful can detract potential point deductions from their list of Aidan Walsh worries going into Paris 2024 assures coach Damian Kennedy.

Although he did so balletically and with perfect 10 poise, the Belfast man skated on thin ice on more than one occasion en route to becoming a two-time Olympian last week.

Holding and not engaging saw him fall afoul of some referee’s during the tournament in Thailand.

The Holy Family man was docked two points in two of his fights – the latter proving crucial as he lost to Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash in his first qualifiying bout – before finally punching his ticket to Paris via the box off route.

The fact point deductions cost him in the qualifying tournament previously has raised concerns among Irish fight followers, with some expressing fears that judges and referees are anti-matador style.

However, coach Kennedy, who is a huge Walsh fan, suggests people look at the Tokyo bronze medal winner’s box-off wins rather than the fights that went before.

He points out the team addressed the holding issue and highlighted Walsh’s two box-off wins as proof.

“Did it look like a worry against the Cuban, or did it look like a worry against the Puerto Rican?” he said when asked about some referee’s tendency to get frustrated with the massive talent.

“We are in the business of problem-solving we want to work our way out of any dilemma that we have. We sat down with Aidan off the back of the Jordanian fight and we put a plan together. It was about problem solving and he didn’t get cautioned in the last two fights for holding.

“I’m not going to disclose what the tactics are because I don’t want anyone outside of Ireland hearing what our plans are but we solved the problem. I thought he was exceptional in those two bouts.”

Kennedy was particularly impressed with the 27-year-old’s bounce-back win over Cuban Jorge Cuellar in the box-off semi.

“Against the Cuban he was punch perfect, he controlled distance, he was very creative and his ability to make you look very ordinary.”

High Performance director Tricia Heberle admitted she doesn’t always take huge pleasure in watching Walsh, suggesting his knife-edge approach threatens to cut deep.

“Aiden is an outstanding person and an outstanding talent. He’s a different type of boxer and we see that. I find it very hard to watch Aiden, I don’t find it enjoyable to watch him, but I love seeing him win,” she said.

“I’m not a boxing person but the bout against the Cuban, that’s one of the most amazing performances I’ve seen in the time I’ve been here.”

Making reference to that, Kennedy moved to further stress how unique the 71kg Olympian’s talent is.

“Tricia might be nervous watching him, but I really enjoy watching him because there is an unbelievable amount of skill attached to what Aidan Walsh does. For the untrained eye they don’t see that but everything is so calculated, he is very very special.”