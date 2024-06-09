NEXT Declares Dana – White reveals UFC coming to Ireland with Callum Walsh

The homecoming is next.

Callum Walsh’s next fight will be in Ireland.

UFC boss man Dana White confirmed as much after the Cork light middleweight registered another stoppage win in America over the weekend.

‘King’ moved to 11-0 with a highlight reel stoppage of Mexican puncher Carlos Ortiz live on UFC Fight Pass on Friday night and after all the talk turned to an Irish fight night.

After the 23-year-old claimed a second MSG theater victory on St Patrick’s weekend homecoming talk ramped up. It was understood White was pushing for a massive Irish boxing card in the summer, but a return to LA was confirmed and played out over the weekend and Walsh’s return to Ireland this summer will be for holiday purposes only.

However, he may have to pack his gumshield and gloves when he returns in the Autumn as it appears an Irish fight is on the calendar. After ‘King’ maintained his spotless start to pro-life with a second-round stoppage on Friday, the 360 Promotions fighter hinted a homecoming was in the works – and White declared it’s next.

“Callum Walsh is coming home in his next fight,” declared White.

It’s a massive move for Walsh and indeed Irish boxing. The LA-based Munster man brings with him Tom Loffleor, 360 Promotions, the UFC Fight Pass cameras, the UFC and Dana White.

An Irish undercard will be needed and plenty of fighters will get opportunities to fight at home and the chance to expose themselves to a massive audience.

Strangely rumour suggests the fight won’t happen in Cork but rather in Dublin with the RDS being mentioned as a venue. Opponent-wise, Walsh is expected to contest all Irish action with Dennis Hogan and Craig O’Brien two of a few interesting names beingd shared around.