A Deluge of Debuts – Five new names introduced on Repeat or Revenge card

There is going to be a deluge of debuts in Belfast on August 3.

Conlan Boxing confirmed they will introduce no fewer than five new names to the pro scene on their SSE Arena bill later this summer.

Gareth Dowling, Cathal McLaughlin, Jack O’Neill, Teo Alin and Gary Arthurs will all fight without the vest for the first time on the Tyrone McKenna topped fight night.

Dowling is the only one officially confirmed as signed to Conlan Boxing and makes the transition surrounded by fan excitement.

The 22-year-old Dubliner burst into prominence when winning the Irish under-22 Championships in 2023, stopping or dropping all of his opponents en route to an eye-catching title win.

McLaughlin, 27 adds something new to the middleweight scene. The Donegal native initially returned to boxing to get fit for a summer holiday and ended up winning the Irish Intermediates in 2023, competing in the Elites and now enters the pro ranks.

O’Neill has shown his ability to win and entertain at Ulster level over the years. The 23-year-old 2019 Ulster champ joins an exciting bantamweight division and may not have to wait too long to join the mix.

Alin is the latest addition to Padraig McCrory’s managerial stable. Around a bit longer at 28, the 2017 Ulster Intermediate champion will add some talent to the light welterweight division.

Arthur’s comes to the pro ranks at 22 and there is interest to see how the Ulster Elite semi-finalist impacts in and around 160lbs. He is said to be a big puncher and is working with Belfast favourite Paddy Gallagher and former Boxing Ireland team member Denis Morrison.