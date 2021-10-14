Former Unified World Champ Calls Out Tyrone McKenna

The call-out king Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] has had a taste of his own medicine after becoming the subject to a call-out.

It’s medicine the Belfast light welter will like the taste of considering the call to fight came from a well-known world name.

Former unified world champion Regis Prograis [26(22)-1(0)] is McKenna keen and wants to see just how tough the serial entertainer is.

The American didn’t take too kindly to ‘The Mighty Celt’ telling him he had no chance of defeating the man who took his two titles off him back in 2019, Josh Taylor, in a rematch – or the fact the six-foot plus southpaw poked fun at his height.

Upon confirming war lover McKenna was at his weight the suitably insulted Texas native called him out. Indeed the 32-year-old is willing to do it next.

Hold up. I just found out you fight at 140. How about we fight next and see how much of a tough guy you are big boy 👀👀 🖊 https://t.co/QY3FUJ1VhK — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 13, 2021

Considering Prograis profile, standing, talent, and achievements it would be by far the biggest fight of McKenna’s career.

The American previously held the WBA and WBC light-welterweight world titles, only losing them in a classic with the aforementioned Taylor, which is the fight seen by some as a potential pound-for-pound pick’s, sole defeat.

Speaking after his victory over Mexican Jose Felix Jr on the Feile, McKenna revealed his new career road map to Irish-boxing.com. The Belfast fighter made it clear he wants to win hearts more than he wants to win titles.

The Belfast fighter’s new ‘goal chart’ doesn’t make for difficult reading, in fact, it has one word written plastered all over it, ENTERTAIN.

“I’m going to entertain every single time,” he said.

“Some fighters want to be world champion or win this belt or that belt, I don’t think about that. I think about entertaining, I think about what’s the hardest fight out there for me, who will make for a fan-friendly fight and how can I entertain the fans the most. Who wants a world champion that’s cherry-picked all his opponents and bored his way to the title. If I’m going to be world champion I want to do by beating the toughest men I can in fights fans remember.”