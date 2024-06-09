Warren choice proved right for Conor Quinn

Queensberry’s 5 v 5 win proves they are kings of the promotional world – and best placed to help Conor Quinn become Lord of the Flys, according to the Belfast flyweight.

Frank Warren’s stable whitewashed Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom in last weekend’s high profile ‘5v5′ in Saudi Arabia – and, despite the fact boxing is largely an individual sport, it was a win the Belfast man had no issue celebrating.

‘The Magnificent’ believes his stablemate’s domination of Matchroom is proof that he is with the best promoter in the world and thus made the right choice signing with Warren.

The Mark Dunlop-managed fighter, who brings Queensberry back to Belfast for the first time since they promoted Carl Frampton – who recommended Quinn to Warren -later this month, also suggests Warren’s standing will open more doors and help him become a world champion as well as star name.

“You see all the big promoters on the world stage but, for me, it was always Frank Warren I wanted to sign with because I feel they’re the best in the world at bringing fighters from a starting point in their career right to the top,” he said speaking to the Irish News.

“He is getting the credit for that now and you saw it at the weekend when Queensbury beat the Matchroom fighters 5-0. It was a whitewash for Frank Warren and that was absolutely brilliant for the likes of myself who are signed with him.

“Even with Anto Cacace going out to Saudi and winning the IBF title against another Matchroom fighter and absolutely destroying Joe Cordina. All that reflects highly on all the fighters signed with Queensbury.”

Having enjoyed a breakout year last year with a BBBofC Celtic title win, Quinn levels up against undefeated English champion Conner Kelsall on an SSE Arena-hosted TNT-broadcast card on Friday June 28th.

The Dee Walsh-trained fighter hopes to add the Commonwealth strap to his collection on that bill. He hopes to one day be fighting for a bigger title on a card of a ‘5 v 5’ magnitude but is aware he needs to keep winning in these step-up fights to ensure that happens.

“I want to keep creating wee bits of history for myself,” he said.

“To be involved in an event like that would be unbelievable. In years to come people will look at events like that and say it was a turning-point in boxing because everyone is being brought together now and the biggest fights are being made.

“I want to keep winning and being involved in the biggest events would be a dream come through.”