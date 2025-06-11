Conlan: Crocker vs Donovan Is the Biggest Fight in Irish Boxing History

Jamie Conlan believes a potential world title clash between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan would be the biggest all-Irish fight of all time—and believes the stage should reflect that.

With both men currently ranked in the top two with the IBF and unified champion Jaron Ennis rumoured to vacate, Conlan says the pieces could fall into place for a seismic showdown between two of the country’s elite welterweights.

A September rematch is in the works and the IBF have ordered it as an eliminator, but if Matchroom can get the world title on the line, Conlan believes one of the biggest all-Irish fights of all time will upgrade to the biggest.

“If this is for a world title—IBF number one versus number two—it’s the biggest all-Irish fight ever,” the Conlan Boxing boss told Irish-boxing.com. “We’ve had big domestic fights, but this is a legitimate world title on the line between two undefeated fighters at the peak of their powers.”

Promoter of both has said the SSE is the most likely venue, but Conlan told Irish-boxing.com Windsor Park is still in play. Indeed, the popular former boxer argues because of the magnitude of the fight and the ever-growing storyline that he deserves a stadium vibe.

“We are still working on Windsor. We are committed to try and bring a fight of this magnitude to Windsor Park. I believe that this is a bigger fight than the SEC Arena, especially if we get the world title over the line. This is a fight that should be on a bigger stage, and a bigger stage as in an outdoor arena or outdoor venue.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“We have two dates penciled with the SSE Arena, and again there was a fantastic atmosphere there on Match 1. It was like a cauldron, like it always is there. No doubt it would be another fantastic night, but I just think the two best fighters in the country, potentially, fighting for a world title, let’s put it in a big outdoor arena,” Crocker’s manager adds before stating what it would mean to the fighter her mentors.

“Windsor is a stone’s throw from Lewis’s house. It’s where he’s watched Linfield, where he’s seen Northern Ireland play. To headline there, in front of a home crowd, in a fight of this magnitude, would be a dream come true for him.