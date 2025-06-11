“I Belong at World Level” – Mike Pérez Sends Clear Message with Ward Win

“I want the champions — I know I belong with them.”

Mike Pérez left no doubt about his ambitions on Saturday night, using a strong performance at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich to remind the boxing world he still has something to offer.

The Cuban veteran stopped Steven Ward in the ninth round of a de facto all-Irish clash to claim the WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title and keep alive his world title ambitions.

“I’ve been working hard, and I’m ready for the big fights again,” Pérez said after the fight. “I want the champions — I know I belong with them.”

IPSWICH, ENGLAND, JUNE 07: Fight Night Running Towards Adversity – Fabio Wardley v Justis Huni + undercard on the 7th June 2025. Portman Road, Ipswich Town Football Club, Ipswich, England. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry.

The victory not only adds another title to Pérez’s resume but also strengthens his case for another run at world honours. After a career that’s seen highs, lows, and long spells of inactivity, Saturday’s win could mark the start of a late resurgence, which could be helped by the development of a DAZN and Queensberry relationship.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND, JUNE 07: Fight Night Running Towards Adversity – Fabio Wardley v Justis Huni + undercard on the 7th June 2025. Portman Road, Ipswich Town Football Club, Ipswich, England. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry.

And if you ask Pérez, he’s ready for it.

“I’ve been in with some of the best,” he said. “I’ve learned. I’ve grown. Now I’m ready. I want a world title shot.”

Meanwhile, while addressing the defeat, Ward said he lost out to a ‘world level’ talent, which may indicate he won’t deliver on his retirement lose and retire promise.

The Quietman still holds British title aspirations and may pursue that avenue.