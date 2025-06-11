North or South – Michael Conlan’s European Title Delima

Michael Conlan knows what prize will be on offer when he fights next. He’s also well aware of whom he has to beat to earn it.

However, rumour suggests he isn’t yet certain of where and when he will challenge Cristobal Lorente for the European title.

Both the first weekend in August and the 22nd of the summer month are being churned out as possible dates by the rumour mill, with Dublin and Belfast both hinted at as possible venues.

In fact, it seems one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs can choose between the two.

It’s understood Queensberry would like to have the star name support Pierce O’Leary on his proposed August 2 homecoming.

Wasserman would be open to that ideal, but have a Belfast contingency plan with August 22 in his hometown is on the table.

The chance to become European Champion is the most important thing, and the former world title challenger will draw a crowd in either city

Fighting in Dublin for the first time since his amateur days may appeal, as may the chance to go into a title fight without the weight of a card on his shoulders.

Although on the other hand, Ireland’s only ever male World Amateur Champion may fancy home comforts and could see Belfast as the best place to bring the Spaniard.