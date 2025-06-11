Netflix Trailor Drops Katie Taylor – Amanda Serran III

Netflix certainly believe the greatest rivalry in female boxing history deserves extra fanfare.

The massive streaming service joined the hype train by broadcasting the second instalment of the Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano‘s Irish-Puerto Rican battle, and fueled it further with a brilliant promo dropped this week.

The ‘Thrillogy’ takes place in Madison Square Garden on July 11, and Netflix are ready to promote it.

A description for the event reads: “The mega-event will also feature the most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card in the four belt era, male or female, with 21 world title belts contested across 5 fights on the card.

“The main card will feature entirely women’s undisputed and unified women’s championship fights – three undisputed championship bouts and two unified championship bouts.”

The rivals first fought in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden, the first time two female boxers headlined the venue. The Irish Icon secured victory in ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ and won a Texas hosted rematch last year to make it 2-0 in the series.