Kurt Walker vs Colm Murphy – Conlan Calls for Belfast Bout

Jamie Conlan believes a Belfast bout between Kurt Walker and Colm Murphy would be guaranteed to deliver.

The former Belfast boxer mentioned the domestic dust-up when speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently, suggesting it has all the ingredients of a fan-friendly classic.

The potential featherweight bout would pit rising fan favourite Murphy, who challenges for the EU silver title later this Summer, against former Olympian Walker, who is looking to rebound from a recent defeat to Liam Davies.

While both fighters are on different trajectories at the moment, Conlan believes their paths could—and should—cross soon, especially with big nights planned for Irish boxing in the near future.

“One fight I would really like to see on one of the big cards here is Kurt and Colm Murphy,” he said. “I think that’s a fantastic all-Belfast dust-up. I think it’s a fantastic fight for here, for the North.

“I think, given the fact that Murph is potentially going to become— and I think he will — become EU silver champion, Kurt get back in the win column, and I think that’s a fantastic fight. Even for the Crocker vs Donovan card — these are the kind of fights that should be happening.”

Walker’s most recent outing was a points loss to British champion Liam Davies, a bout in which he stepped up significantly in opposition. Despite the result, former world title challenger, Conlan came away from the performance more convinced than ever of Walker’s potential.

“After the Liam Davies fight, I came away thinking more of Kurt than I did going into it,” he said. “He has all the ability there. Now he knows what he needed to do to win the fight. He knows what he needs to do to get better and it’s just about now putting it into practice.

“It was a big ask. Fighting Liam Davies—I’ve always been a big fan of him. But I also believe in Kurt’s ability. I still believe Kurt Walker on his best day can beat the likes of Davies—and that doesn’t change. My opinion doesn’t change on Kurt Walker. It’s just about getting him back, getting him back in the mix.”

‘Posh Boy’, Murphy has other things than a clash with Walker on his mind at present. The BUI Celtic, Commonwealth silver and Irish champion fights Luke Pearson for the EBU silver featherweight title on August 2.

Conlan believes it’s a fight and a title the Mark Dunlop mentored boxer wins.

“Murph handles him pretty convincingly. I think he goes through him pretty quickly,” he adds. “It’s also great to see Mark Dunlop back with shows.”